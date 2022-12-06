The sea levels are rising all over the world, and the experts tell us it will get worse; so why is the T&T Government doing nothing about the flooding?
If it is high tide and the rain is falling, the water has nowhere to run off, so it floods neighbourhoods that never had that problem before. Port of Spain has been flooding for years as well. As a result, farmers continue to lose their crops, so the cost of vegetables go up, and taxpayers’ money has to be used to put right the damage to farms, housing and neighbourhoods that flood.
About five years ago, a T&T Government team visited Holland and also brought in engineering experts from the Netherlands to look into our flooding problem because they have managed to stop flooding in their country by using windmills, other devices and methods to control flooding.
Nothing gets fixed in T&T. Too much of taxpayers’ money is wasted on these investigations, while the results are kept a secret as the people are never given the answers. Nothing ever gets repaired in T&T—the roads, the flooding, the crime, the traffic; and all the data from these many investigations remain in computers or paper files, so we are not going forward as a country.
No Government minister ever loses his job, even when it is proven he or she is not qualified for the job assigned to them; mistake after mistake continues to be made, and money wasted. Not good enough.
Patricia Blades
St James