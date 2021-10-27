People who are deathly ill do not care which hospital will be taking care of them if in extremis.
With the very sobering talk from Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards regarding the fact that available ICU beds were down to three, up to a few days ago, we need to take special note of what the private hospitals are offering regarding assistance with critical care.
Nothing is for free. All private hospitals should state clearly, upfront, how much they will be charging should severely ill Covid-19 patients appear at their doors. Many years ago, I was working at the Princess Grace Hospital in London. My co-worker and I were confronted with a bleeding man brought in by a taxi-driver.
Decisions to take patients directly off the streets rested with the physician in charge on night duty. Our night physician-in-charge told the taxi-driver to take the patient to the nearest National Health Service hospital, as the man did not appear critically ill.
Granted, the blood was not flowing all over the expensive carpeting, but rules are rules. At the Princess Grace, the price of even a paracetamol tablet could leave you traumatised.
The T&T Government and private hospitals have arrangements in place regarding critical treatment, where the expertise is not available at the Government-run hospitals.
However, Covid-19 is not the same as having heart repair. If Covid-19 patients and their frightened relatives start turning up at private establishments demanding critical care, without referrals, what happens?
How many patients will Dr Abdool-Richards be allowed to refer? Nothing is for free. Just asking.