Minister of Finance Colm Imbert has taken note of a grossly inaccurate article in yesterday’s Express, headlined “Imbert: Brace for Covid budget”.

The minister wishes to advise that at no time did he utter those words or even convey the impression to anyone that the population should “brace” for the fiscal measures in the 2021 budget. The minister has also had no communication of any kind whatsoever with anyone at the Express on the 2021 budget.

The article in question also contains the uninformed and irrelevant views of a commentator who is not connected to the Government in any way, and the views expressed by that commentator should not be assumed at any time to be indicative of Government policy in any form or fashion.

Corporate Communications Unit

Ministry of Finance

Editor’s note: The minister in fact did not say anything about a “Covid budget” and was not quoted in the story as saying such. It was the writer’s analysis of what’s likely to influence the 2020/21 budget. We accept responsibility for the headline error and regret it. We, however, stand by our interview with former minister in the Ministry of Finance Mariano Browne, given his expertise in finance.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Miracle vaccine

Miracle vaccine

Nine of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies have just promised not to apply for regulatory approval for any new Covid-19 vaccine before it has gone through all three phases of clinical study. Why would they do such a thing?

Guyana’s challenge

Guyana’s challenge

Guyana’s memories of its violent past of racial violence are recent enough to underscore the need for an early and urgent intervention following the recent horrific killings of three teenagers and a man in Berbice.

Covid: rebuilding the public’s trust

The Sunday Express editorial’s call for a Covid-19 strategy review, although long in coming, is most welcome. Last Saturday’s news conference did little to stem creeping public scepticism that the decision-makers have a clear vision on how to address this “resurgence” of the deadly virus.

Putting TKR’s ‘record’ in perspective

Now that CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2020 is over and TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) fans have had time to savour its victory, and probably forget about it, I’d like to put the “record-breaking” performance into perspective.

Anita Hill, portrait of grace

Anita Hill, portrait of grace

Clarence Thomas is a symbol of privilege, a black man on the rise in white America in a critical time during the 1970s and ’80s, who assumed power and sought to use it his own personal ends.