It’s remarkable that a significant number of people can realise we cannot afford the fuel subsidy. How many of those same people agree that we also cannot afford to subsidise healthcare, retirement plans and employment with the Government?
Many people may not see these as subsidies, but that is what they are. Any time the Government, or some other person, pays part or the entire cost of something, they are essentially subsidising that thing.
Subsidies are often sold on the promise that they will keep prices low to make things “affordable”. But creating an artificially low price does not negate the fact that production costs have to be incurred and until those costs are paid, then no one can receive the commodity at an “affordable” price.
The Minister of Public Utilities recently announced that water rates are expected to increase. The question isn’t whether or not rates should be increased. The question is whether the increased rates are enough to cover the cost of an increased water supply.
It may not cost motorists much to fill up their tanks, but it costs energy companies a lot to deliver a supply of gas. Those who believe a fuel subsidy is part of our God-given rights believe that they are entitled to the fruits of someone else’s labour. The energy sector doesn’t produce “wealth”. It produces oil and gas—and if we want it, we have to pay for it. Full price.
Funding the fuel subsidy is not a simple matter of taking profit-sharing rents and spending it back on consumers. Maybe—and that is a very strong maybe—if fuel was our only subsidy, we could “offset” the costs with rents. But we also have to offset the cost of water, electricity, healthcare, education, pensions, public transportation and even a little “taste” of Carnival.
This means that no one method of financing can directly fund one subsidy. Various sources must be drawn to fund just one area. The earnings from oil aren’t enough to cover the subsidy, much like health surcharge isn’t enough to cover “free” healthcare. Government has to go outside to make up for the shortfall. Our national debt reflects our large subsidy bill.
Economics requires us to take a much broader view than five-year election cycles. We must see beyond the immediate consequences by following political decisions to their logical conclusions.
The cost of something is not measured in dollars and cents but, rather, the alternatives that were given up to have that thing. We can immediately see the “benefits” of a fuel subsidy when we pay at the pump. What we cannot see is the infrastructural development that was sacrificed to maintain “affordable” gas prices.
The Government, like a magician with a wand, can make entire communities appear before our eyes by building housing projects. What we would never see is the lost potential for the construction of commercial buildings.
When the Government takes a loan to pay public sector wages, we can see its immediate effect on employment. People are not out of work and they have money to spend. But what we do not see is the number of industries we are preventing from flourishing.
Talks of public sector retrenchment cause widespread fear of resulting unemployment: where would people find work?
There is never a fixed number of jobs in an economy. Countries become richer when they increase their output of goods and services. Any business that grows requires an expanding workforce.
We’ve most recently seen Massy Stores open its Brentwood branch. MovieTowne, after 20 years, is still growing, having expanded its operations to Guyana.
The jobs are there, but we’ll never see them if they have no reason to exist. The longer Government remains committed to funding the public sector—and the more we remain afraid of private sector jobs—the longer we’ll continue to fall short of our economic potential.
The fuel subsidy is just the tip of the iceberg. It makes no sense removing it if people still have to tighten their belts so that others can loosen theirs. We cannot go deeper in debt to eat out of each other’s mouth. As a nation, we have nothing to gain by subsidising one another. In the end, we’re only subsidising inefficiency, wastage and stagnation.