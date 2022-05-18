If in those days Mr Robert Sabga and/or the Sabga investigation and report had done a disservice to the UNC and the nation, it’s not Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s fault.
Back in the present, the Judith Jones enquiry could have deposed, under oath, all the individuals who were part of the Sabga investigation and report, as well as all who had been in their view or contact.
By doing this, Judith Jones would have made some inroads into who knew what, and when, and what they did about it, if anything, or the likelihoods, from 1997 onwards; including, among others, many ministers of youth affairs, social services and development, national security, public administration, health, education, planning and development, etc.
We would have found out very quickly if it really mattered for anything.
If during all these years there was any indication it could be so important, this therefore would reflect on every government administration since 1997; and it would be pressing the question—why did the Judith Jones enquiry go soft on it?
Why would Judith Jones want to leave her name on her report, like that?
As a former judge, she is known for her comprehensiveness and being exacting.
And, in fact, there is nothing to stop this from taking place now via a special enquiry—“omission from the Judith Jones report” notwithstanding.
But as it is, members of the Sabga group are trying to back-pedal out of the Rowley gambit to “get a hold of the Sabga report”.
If the Sabga report was so pregnant or live with issues, why didn’t the members of the Sabga group approach Judith Jones on it themselves?
Ms Diana Mahabir-Wyatt says prosecution is no longer possible. But it depends.
At common law, crime has no limitation period. Ending off the possibility of prosecution of crime could only be possible when there is already in place a limitation that is legislated and identifying the particular offence for the limitation.