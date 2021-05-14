Now is a time for serious discipline

As a member and officer of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union, I’m working with my comrades from the different branches that make up my company, T&TEC.
We’re working right now along with the executive management of the company to stop, at least slow, the spread of the Covid-19 virus in our respective branches and, by extension, our communities. It’s not as easy as it sounds, but heavy is the head that wears the crown and my comrades and I are giving it all that we’ve got.
Due to T&TEC often making the nightly news or regularly appearing in one of the daily newspapers with employees who tested positive or were primary contacts, I got calls from several comrades from other places of employ to ask how we were coping and give words of encouragement.
I was shocked to learn that there are places of employment, especially certain Government ministries, that are hiding reports from employees when their colleagues state to the higher-ups that they have tested positive or exhibited symptoms and are awaiting results from their tests.
I’m told by my comrades from these other places of employ that managers and supervisors are asking these said employees to not say anything and come to work. In some cases the manager plays smart and sends the worker home on quarantine but will not do any contact tracing of the employee in the building.
Supervisors are even asking the infected employee how the company would run if they quarantine everybody they find in the contact trace. Primary and secondary contacts are often allegedly shipped to another department, or another branch somewhere.
There are even reports of the management reneging on agreements made between themselves and the recognised majority union; this should ring a bell that something is drastically wrong. Is it that these people are waiting for the death tally to raise before they act accordingly?
I must also take time to address the delinquent subordinates. The point behind a work rotation of one week on and one week off, along with a cut in staff turnout, also a shorter work day or whatever the bilateral agreement is at that place, is to cut down on the human contact. When you’re dismissed at 2 p.m. instead of 4 p.m., it’s not for you to go to another branch of your employ to wait on a friend so the two of you could “make some runs” before you go home. This is not a time “to go by Kelo fuh ah cook” or “to catch up on some ole times with Jaqui”. This is a time when all stakeholders are to apply serious discipline in contributing to dropping the curve of this virus.
As I close I say, shame on all these supervisors who are using this as an opportunity to score with the higher-ups to show that no matter what, the production will not be negatively affected and they could keep workers on the job. And to my comrades throughout T&T where you all have this type of leadership, then let’s do what we must to protect our membership, families and country because we are literally dealing with life and death. It’s time to let our “inner Butler” loose as we go “Forward ever, backward never!”
Hugh Springer
via e-mail