Now’s the time for answers, Mr PM

I have not ranted for a while but I’m particularly upset by the discovery of the body of another of our young women.

As a father and grandfather I am trying to come to grips with the feeling of hopelessness that must be felt by the parents of those who have disappeared.

I really don’t know how I would respond but it is high time that we the citizens of T&T demand that people are held responsible for their actions/non-actions.

Recently in Parliament the Prime Minister said that the motion of no-confidence should have been brought against him as he is ultimately responsible for the decisions at the National Security Ministry.

It is high time that the PM gets off his behind and demand action from his minister. Action, not words, on why, as recently revealed, a person with over 70 charges could be free on bail because of the failure of the police to appear in court.

He must get off his behind and demand from the Chief Justice reasons why the judiciary is in the deplorable state it is in, and therefore contributing to the breakdown in law and order.

We the citizens should also reject the sleaze-bag criminal attorneys who revel in judicial incompetence while representing these dregs of society and career criminals.

All our problems are caused by the lack of leadership in our society and the leaders need to be called to account.

Richard Trestrail

via e-mail

