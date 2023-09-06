What a grand celebration for Independence in Port of Spain, well attended and enjoyed by all. Speeches of hope and positive words from our leadership were echoed on various platforms, fitting the occasion as expected.
Now that the celebrations are over, we need to put before us the realities which need our urgent attention once more. Gone are the days of selfish behaviour; we are in this together.
Many of our citizens’ livelihoods are under threat because of our present crime situation. There is also an increase in the cost of living, growing unemployment, etc. While there is much to be grateful for, there are those who are being left behind, and many are falling through the cracks right before our very eyes.
I look forward to a better Trinidad and Tobago where the words, “Every creed and race finds an equal place”, will become evident all over our nation. Let us make T&T a better place for all.