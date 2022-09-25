Concern is now being expressed in all quarters about children being killed by their caregivers, wounded as collateral damage in gang wars, falling behind educationally, and otherwise being abused in myriad ways.
The causes have been identified as failure to treat effectively with mental health (of mothers), crime, and school resources.
When it comes to children, however, these are proximate causes. Two years ago, a few people attempted to warn that lockdowns and school closures would disproportionately affect children. They were either ignored or, when they attempted to make their argument on Big Tech, actually censored. Now we are seeing the consequences of economic desperation arising directly from these pandemic policies.
The ultimate cause of all these ills, however, is an abdication of responsibility by adults. That this attitude persists is most graphically shown by the continued insistence that children wear masks to protect adults from a disease now equivalent to the common cold.
It is, therefore, not surprising that those lamenting the deaths and abuse of children are only recommending more of the same measures that have failed in the past. This is because strategies that might actually save children’s lives—defunding URP, attaching requirements to welfare cheques (such as doctor visits and school attendance), and giving school principals autonomy to hire and fire teachers—are not politically beneficial or even politically correct.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport