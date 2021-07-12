AROUND 140,233 people in T&T have been fully vaccinated.
Also 225,456 people have had their first dose.
What is the present population of T&T?
We cannot continue to count egg in fowl belly.
A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.
What number of vaccines it is alleged we will get or what is on its way?
We confirm only when we receive.
Let us not repeat The Emperor’s New Clothes.
Thanks for your leadership, Mr MOH.
It is going to be a long, hot, wet season.
Figures do not lie.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town