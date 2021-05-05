I am writing this letter as someone who had the opportunity to study nursing in a foreign country and to also work in an outpatient clinic and as a health visitor.
Fully trained nursing staff are like good gold. Attracting applicants to the profession has become urgent. In T&T, we reputedly have some 600 unemployed doctors, but nowhere near that number when speaking of qualified nurses.
How does one attract applicants with a minimum of five good passes? In the United Kingdom, preferential treatment is meted out to applicants with excellent passes. Nursing is no longer only about bed pans and taking temperatures. It has become complicated, and students are expected to excel at the varying subject areas.
Once qualified, some T&T nurses head for the hospitals of the First World where salaries are far more attractive and there are many opportunities to diversify into specific areas.
T&T nurses, once qualified, have to be encouraged to stay home. This will obviously involve living stipends paid during training and comparatively attractive salaries to those in the First World, when qualified. A contract to serve for a minimum of five years should be agreed upon.
We have been short of general hospitals to match the number of T&T citizens. Now that we have added new facilities situated in both Trinidad and in Tobago, we need to have the training of nurses expedited. Rome was not built in a day. Realistically, we are talking about several intakes to get a full compliment of qualified staff.
Looking to Cuba for assistance with qualified staff nurses to cover our present-day vacancies should begin as soon as possible. An important part of nurse training is the supply of good residential accommodation during training as with university students.
Our hospitals were built without student accommodation in mind. This is an important component for securing applicants.
We have to think big. We have to think First World.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin