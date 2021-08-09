Here are some facts about obesity in T&T:

•Obese people miss more work.

•T&T is eating much more than before.

•Older women are more likely to be obese than older men.

•Obesity is most common between the ages of 40-59.

•Ethnicity affects your likelihood of obesity.

•Obesity is costly.

•Obesity causes more deaths than being underweight.

•Your waist size increases your risk for diabetes.

•Overweight children are likely to become overweight adults.

•Obesity is linked to 60 chronic diseases.

•Obesity is said to affect one in seven children in T&T.

•More than 40 per cent of adults in T&T are obese.

•An obese person has body fat that has a negative effect on their health.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo Olympics winners and also-rans

Tokyo Olympics winners and also-rans

Let’s not call people losers. Leave that to Donald Trump, toddler-in-chief. Failing to win or do well doesn’t make you a loser. For someone to win, others must lose. Otherwise only three people would run in athletics finals. 

Review T&T at Tokyo 2020

Review T&T at Tokyo 2020

Many and varied have been the negative comments in the public space about the performance of the Trinidad and Tobago contingent at Tokyo 2020, the delayed Olympics which closed on Sunday.

The making of a police state in T&T

The making of a police state in T&T

Karen Tesheira, attorney, law lecturer and former Minister of Finance under a PNM government recently penned a column titled “Recruitment process for top COP—a cause for concern?”. 

The fight for Tobago

The fight for Tobago

There was a vexatious political 6/6 stalemate at the Tobago House of Assembly elections in January 2021. The proposed end to the debacle is moving forward to having 15 constituencies so that there can be no repetition of the problem. 