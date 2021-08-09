Here are some facts about obesity in T&T:
•Obese people miss more work.
•T&T is eating much more than before.
•Older women are more likely to be obese than older men.
•Obesity is most common between the ages of 40-59.
•Ethnicity affects your likelihood of obesity.
•Obesity is costly.
•Obesity causes more deaths than being underweight.
•Your waist size increases your risk for diabetes.
•Overweight children are likely to become overweight adults.
•Obesity is linked to 60 chronic diseases.
•Obesity is said to affect one in seven children in T&T.
•More than 40 per cent of adults in T&T are obese.
•An obese person has body fat that has a negative effect on their health.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town