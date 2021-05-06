AS we celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday, I know many would be wondering how grand this could be this year, with Covid-19 and the restrictions due to this.
Knowing our creativity in T&T, I am sure we will use all the resources available to show our love and appreciation to that special lady, yet putting safety first. I will often tell people without her there would not have been a “me”, and that is a fact.
It is important those of us whose mothers may still be around today be very thankful and show her all the affection, appreciation and love which she truly deserves. To those who are not so fortunate, you do have the good memories to cling to; allow it to be a blessing, always. Go through that old album or maybe that video you did when she was alive. It may bring some tears to your eyes—but good tears.
Do not allow the presence of Covid-19 to stop you from reaching out to mom, thanking her for all she has done, and maybe still doing for you. Yes, by all means, follow the protocols, but on this special day, you can still let her know she is special.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan