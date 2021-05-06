AS we celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday, I know many would be wondering how grand this could be this year, with Covid-19 and the restrictions due to this.

Knowing our creativity in T&T, I am sure we will use all the resources available to show our love and appreciation to that special lady, yet putting safety first. I will often tell people without her there would not have been a “me”, and that is a fact.

It is important those of us whose mothers may still be around today be very thankful and show her all the affection, appreciation and love which she truly deserves. To those who are not so fortunate, you do have the good memories to cling to; allow it to be a blessing, always. Go through that old album or maybe that video you did when she was alive. It may bring some tears to your eyes—but good tears.

Do not allow the presence of Covid-19 to stop you from reaching out to mom, thanking her for all she has done, and maybe still doing for you. Yes, by all means, follow the protocols, but on this special day, you can still let her know she is special.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

Virus of mischief-making

It takes an especially depraved mind to seek sadistic delight in terrorising the population with maliciously crafted lies about Covid-19 designed to trigger panic.

In the midst of a crisis, when so many people are grieving the loss of a loved one, or worrying about others who are ill, or experiencing Covid-19 anxiety, the impulse to sow confusion among the population can only be described as sick.

Diversification in the new economy

Today diversification in our economy is on the lips of many, and a significant number sees that the presumed overvalued TT$ is one of the reasons why the private sector may prefer to import and sell, as opposed to competing locally with imports and also export.

T&T will never ever be the same

Life is a learning experience. What does not kill us makes us stronger.

Here is what Covid-19 has taught us:

• Family matters more than we realised.

• We have unleashed a revolution in medicine.

Follow the health protocols

I am begging the population to please follow the Covid-19 protocols.

In April 2003, my deceased uncle wrote that “a strange disease came upon the inhabitants of the earth very fast and everyone was confused and experts called it Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)”.

Stiffer penalties for crimes against elderly

As I sat awaiting the Covid-19 vaccine my mood suddenly changed from boredom to rapture, as I paid captivated attention at the elderlies traversing various stations finally leading to the jab, and opined in silent awe that therein lies enormous history.

Put politics aside and deal with virus

I refer to the Express editorial (May 3) emphasising the country’s need for civic and political collaboration in fighting the Covid-19 attack. As you also do, I commend United National Congress MP Dr Lackram Bodoe for once again offering his party’s willingness to partner with the Government in dealing with the pandemic.