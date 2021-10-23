October revolution, my foot!

For years the population thought July 27, 1990, was the darkest day in the history of Trinidad and Tobago, when armed insurrectionists stormed the hallowed halls of Parliament.
On that day some 31 years ago, parliamentarians who were trapped in the Red House cringed in horror that at any moment their lives could be snuffed out by a bunch of gun-toting brigands.
Up comes October 21, 2021, and in a Naipaulian moment, amazing scenes were witnessed when the Parliament was again invaded by 18 members of the UNC, led by the pied piper of Siparia, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The UNC proceeded to launch an assault on decency and good sense. Armed with acidic tongues, they flayed with unrestrained terror at all they perceived to be against them, misquoting the Constitution and mangling the Standing Orders.
Persad-Bissessar presented a motion laced with hearsay, innuendos and rumours, but no evidence. While in 1990 the insurrectionists allowed a few to leave the Red House, the UNC held all members captive, as they hurled verbal bombs littered with a fair sprinkling of green verbs.
In their hysteria, they attacked the furniture with incessant banging, as if that would have hammered home their point of view. They jumped up like a cat on a hot tin roof, and even drowned out their own colleagues in uncontrolled cross-talk.
In one comical moment, the Leader of the Opposition, while she should have been tearing into the PNM, could hardly muster the vigour to tear a piece of paper with the necessary strength and drama.
One member of the Opposition had the temerity and effrontery to say they were voted in by the people, and rudely asked the Speaker “who vote fuh you?” It is quite obvious the member is ignorant of the fact that the UNC Speaker of the 2010/2015 period never won an election in his life!
The behaviour of the UNC at the sitting of Parliament gives a certain amount of dignity to the fish vendors and others who sell their produce at the George Street and Mucurapo Street markets.
Their behaviour certainly makes the actions of July 27, 1990, look like choir boys gone wrong.
Persad-Bissessar tried her best to have the Office of the President embroiled in the political “bacchanal” of the country. She tried her utmost to destroy an institution that should be held up to the greatest respect by all citizens.
She tried her best to continue to divide the country. She tried her best to create mayhem to shield her incompetence. She tried her best to hold on to the shrinking position of Leader of the Opposition. In all these, she has failed miserably.
She has been politically outmanoeuvred once more, and should consider herself fortunate that no debate was permitted.
October revolution, my foot!
Rabindra Moonan
San Fernando