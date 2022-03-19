Powered by Guyana, a newly-energised Caricom is pressing ahead with an ambitious plan to reduce the region’s US$6 billion food import bill by 25 per cent within the next three years.

The goal of “25 by 2025” got real at Caricom’s recent meeting of leaders in Belize when Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, announced that Republic Bank will be offering up to US$100 million in financing for the development of the region’s agricultural sector.