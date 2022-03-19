This poem was written out of deep concern for these beautiful creatures, the leatherback turtles.

I lay helpless on the sand

After swimming for thousands of kilometres

Hoping that I will be able to deliver my eggs

In a hole that I just laboured to dig.

From the corner of my eye, I saw you coming towards me

With a cutlass in one hand and a bag in the other,

And two hundred years of my life flashed across my mind

As the tears flowed gently from my eyes,

For I knew it was the end

Because I know his face.

Year after year I saw him murdering my sisters and many of my daughters

Who were in the prime of their life

And I hoped and prayed that they had enough time to lay their eggs

So that our life cycle could be continued.

You chopped their heads, then their fins—repeatedly,

Until they were no more.

I cried and cried as I felt and saw their pain and suffering

As you mercilessly murdered them!

But there was nothing I could have done!

Oh! How I wished I could have come to their rescue.

If I could have attracted you, I would have traded my life for that of my daughters,

As I looked, as their blood flowed

From their dying bodies

And drained over your dirty hands and clothing into the sand.

How could you do this to a mother?

A mother in labour.

Are you really a human being or a savage, cold-blooded murderer?

How can you give your children my flesh to eat, knowing that you have murdered a helpless mother?

A mother in labour!

Yes, a mother—Oh!—it is finished for me.

You have murdered another poor, helpless creature,

A mother!

A creature you do not understand.

My tears and blood be on you and your family—­forever.

Murder—Death, Destruction.

Ulric Persad

