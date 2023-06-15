Oh Dad, my greatest teacher!

Your insightful wisdom is where it all started

Right and wrong is what you imparted

Oh Dad, you were my inspiration

Your morality and scrupulousness

Your intelligence and your ethics

Oh Dad, your wisdom is my guide

What do you think of my selections

I will try to live up to your expectations

Oh Dad, why did you leave

Without you this world is dimmer

Unspoken truths I’m still left to ponder

Oh Dad, I will always think of you

Even though the years have long passed

Tears and joy still linger in my heart

Oh Dad, are you still here

Sometimes a glimpse of you sends me reeling

Was it just a dream or purely wishful thinking?

Rex Chookolingo

