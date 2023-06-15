Oh Dad, my greatest teacher!
Your insightful wisdom is where it all started
Right and wrong is what you imparted
Oh Dad, you were my inspiration
Your morality and scrupulousness
Your intelligence and your ethics
Oh Dad, your wisdom is my guide
What do you think of my selections
I will try to live up to your expectations
Oh Dad, why did you leave
Without you this world is dimmer
Unspoken truths I’m still left to ponder
Oh Dad, I will always think of you
Even though the years have long passed
Tears and joy still linger in my heart
Oh Dad, are you still here
Sometimes a glimpse of you sends me reeling
Was it just a dream or purely wishful thinking?
Rex Chookolingo