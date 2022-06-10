Of brown envelopes and brown bags

Tuesday and Wednesday last saw throngs of predominantly young people converge on the NAPA and SAPA buildings in our two cities.
These two buildings represent the grand design of former prime minister Patrick Manning, to make the then-gas-rich Trinidad and Tobago a hub of prosperity and progress. The royal performances at these two premier academies were sold out on both days, much to the chagrin and ire of the wannabe audience. Given our erstwhile wealth, how did our people reach this sorry state of desperation? Despite Minister Imbert’s boast concerning the economy, the turnaround for these disappointed citizens was only around the NAPA and SAPA buildings. For many, the waves and swells of people present will be their closest experience to sailing. They, however, did not leave empty-handed.
What was most noticeable were the brown envelopes in the grasp of these young people. Despite no specific request for qualifications being made, the sight of all these envelopes, no doubt stuffed with academic and other certificates, was instructive. Dr Williams had prophesied that our nation’s future was in the school bags of our children. While recently one school bag carried a knife, most carry the expensive books needed to do justice to Dr Williams’ vision. However, in deference to the Mighty Sparrow, too many of our youths who went to school and learned well are today catching real hell.
Our youths no longer have to burn the midnight oil since T&TEC lights burn brightly, but where are the benefits the diligent ones were promised? Some of our most brilliant citizens remain idle and unable to contribute to national development. It seems that one justification for cutting The UWI subvention is that it is achieving its mandate too quickly and effectively. The unavailability of jobs ostensibly means it’s time to close the GATE. Thousands of qualified youths are now at the mercy of recruiters selling dreams and seeking cheap labour.
Sadly, while we had the brown envelope convention on the streets of Port of Spain and San Fernando, we continue to be afflicted by a mushrooming brown bag economy. Procurement legislation is still hamstrung and the Integrity Commission has to fight for legal empowerment to do its work.
Corruption is simply the use of public office for private gain. Our rank on the Corruption Perception Index suggests that we are a very corrupt country. For example, we have a unique marital system where Government politicians do not benefit materially from money earned by their spouse! They are therefore not conflicted because “is dey wife own”. Whatever happened to the two shall become one? Close relatives of politicians just happen to be blessed with the business acumen to land lucrative Government contracts? Several contractors and businessmen are also similarly blessed. The brown bag is used to generously return blessings. While the Treasury bleeds, our young people are left holding nothing but their worthless brown envelopes. All that is needed is the right political party card.
Yet we allow ourselves to be distracted by Kunta Kinte, Camille and Susheila. For the thousands of young people who braved the elements in search of gainful employment, the only relevant names in Trinidad and Tobago today are Owen and Monica.
Andrew Cross
Tacarigua