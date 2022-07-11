Gary Griffith has embarked formally upon the campaign trail. Only problem is that I am uncertain as to precisely what position he is campaigning for? Is it as a Member of Parliament? Or as Prime Minister perhaps? Although both of these would seem ludicrous as by his own admission Mr Griffith is not “political”.
Despite the fact that every position he has held since leaving the T&T Defence Force has been by “political” appointment of one form or another, including his tenure as Commissioner of Police which was essentially affirmed unilaterally by the Prime Minister Keith Rowley.
Mr Griffith has only ever been a political sucker fish feeding off whichever regime he is able to ingratiate himself with—Basdeo Panday, Kamla Persad-Bissessar and then Dr Keith Rowley.
Mr Griffith continues unabated with his obsession over the post of Police Commissioner and recently proclaimed to the nation that he has a “God-given talent” and that consequently the public expects that he will use that talent to stem the tide of violent crime plaguing our country.
In this very rare instance I am inclined to agree with the former top cop—he does indeed have a “God-given talent” for self-promotion and conceit it would appear!
As has come to be expected, Mr Griffith is once again trying to sell the narrative that he and he alone is capable and ordained by “God” to correct the crime situation in Trinidad.
Again, and as was the routine with Mr Griffith while Police Commissioner, there is no mention at all of the thousands of police officers that beat the street and work the roads to prevent and detect crime.
These men and women risking their lives daily to enforce the law are a side story, a footnote to Griffith’s quasi military style of policing—big guns, camouflage, movie quotes and ME!
Without the support of, and commitment and dedicated belief in the system and institution that they represent, the officers of the TTPS are doomed to failure in the fight against crime.
Make no mistake, defeating this criminal scourge relies on every single police officer, at the station, on patrol, treating with victims, investigating crime, attendance, punctuality, dress code, working WITH the public and not against them, just to start.
Mr Griffith clearly suffers from a “God” complex, “I alone am the saviour of the people and if the light of glory and accolade does not shine on me then it should shine on no one”.
The Commissioner of Police is responsible for inspiring and leading the service and its members toward the objective of raising the performance of the entire service. Mr Griffith is interested only in leading himself to “glory”... all others are incidental and irrelevant.
The acting Commissioner, Mr Jacob, says very little if anything at all that is designed to “big-up himself” and delegates authority to the senior officers making them vested and responsible.
Mr Jacob is not distracted by hubris and a hyper ego causing him to be persistently at war with any institution that might dare to question his style or strategy.
Mr Jacob is not alienating people with his aggressive and denigrating manner of speech, neither is he disrespectful and dismissive of others that don’t subscribe to his supposed “expertise” .
In short and in less than a year at the helm, Mr Jacob has already brought about changes to the style and form of the role of the Police Commissioner that are a welcome relief from the self-serving and attention-seeking antics that were hallmarks of the former commissioner’s time in office.
I am hopeful that Mr Jacob will be given the opportunity to continue his deliberate efforts to restore law and order to our nation with the support of the men and women he leads into this battle.