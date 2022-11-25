Of what use are letters to the Editor?

After just reading two “letters to the Editor” in your tabloid by Gregory Wight, and C Peters, both of whose letters I look forward to, I shook my head in my usual pessimistic way, knowing fully well that what they’re saying in their letters, while being perfectly true, will be to no avail. At least not in the immediate future.
Then I said to myself, “What a sad state of affairs we live in.” Yet, come Christmas into Carnival, most of the nation’s concerns will be pushed aside for another time, apart from the few “voices” like theirs and others who continue the “fight”.
W Dopson
Woodbrook