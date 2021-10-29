‘Offer a hand of compassion to others’

Indian High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Arun Kumar Sahu has reminded the nation of the message of the festival of Divali—the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

This, he said, was a reminder of the nation’s resilience and ability to move on with renewed hope.

Sahu was speaking on Wednesday at the second night of Divali Prastaav 2021—a virtual edition of Divali Nagar.

“Divali reminds us of our resi­lience to gather ourselves and move on with renewed hope, and to work towards a better and brighter future in these challenging times,” he said.

Sahu said the occasion should be used as an opportunity for citi­zens to redeem themselves by ­offering a hand of compassion and assistance to others.

He said it was unfortunate that the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) was unable to host its traditional Divali Nagar, nine nights of celebration leading to the festival of lights (next Thursday).

“I hope the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic will gradually subside, and they will be able to bring the whole joy and splendour of the festival next year. We have been fighting the pandemic for over a year.

“Some of us have lost near and dear ones, and some have witnessed our close ones fight back. The overall hope has been that life will come back to normal soon,” he said.

The second night began with the symbolic lighting of the deya, followed by two hours of entertainment.

The entertainment began with chowtal singing by members of the Shri Krishen Chowtal Group performing traditional folk songs.

Former Mastana Bahar winner Veejai Ramkissoon delivered a session of bhajans and Bollywood songs, followed by dances by the Radha Krishna Dance Group and Indian classical singer Sapna Seepaul. —Carolyn Kissoon

