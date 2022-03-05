Official probes a convenient facade?

Amidst the chorus of responses to the Pointe-a-Pierre tragedy, my own response is one of mixed emotions: sadness, anger, frustration, hopelessness, et al.
First and foremost, sadness, not as one looking from the outside, as with some often sincerely aggrieved, or others going through the routine as the thing to do, to save face, as a matter of protocol, but as one identifying with individuals in their trauma, becoming one of them as if it could have been me, trying to feel their hurt over the loss of people dear to them.
Do we “external” apologists ever understand what it is to suddenly lose someone truly close to you—a husband, a father, a brother or a sister, a baby, that deep sense of irretrievable loss of never again?
Do we ever really appreciate how that feeling of loss is heightened when there is a sense that the latter could have been avoided with greater due diligence in terms of rescue or, worse, out of a perception of negligence in which material interests or established protocols took precedence over the life of a single human being?
Some may be quick to question the rationality of these aggrieved families, the basis of their thinking, but trauma knows no rationality at the point in time, only the heart-wrenching experience of losing someone who only yesterday was alive and well.
But I am also angry at the way these families, in their grief, could have been treated with such disrespect, even indifference, in this matter of life and death.
Reportedly, they were left in the cold, literally, with little communication coming their way about possible rescue efforts, while the managers tinkled with the idea of saving the divers as against securing their own interests of possibly not precipitating an “environmental” problem or, worse yet, of not being accused of violating established safety protocols.
Were these human beings expendable re the company’s interests? Heaven forbid!
It is worthwhile to remember that one diver had already been rescued by the heroics of another.
What justification was there, then, for preventing any further intervention when, seeing the urgency of the situation, other divers present, reportedly, were ready to repeat the effort?
But I am as much very frustrated overall that little would come out.
It is instructive that a long-standing, now retired supervisor in Berths 5 and 6 at Pointe-a-Pierre, appearing in the media, would attest to the likelihood of a charge of “criminal negligence” when all the facts are taken into consideration.
But wouldn’t the likely reaction of those in charge be that an official investigation is already in place to determine the “real facts”, which negates all else?
The question to ask, however, is whether investigations or the standard commissions of enquiry, often implemented in matters like these in this country, have ever pointed to their logical conclusion in the direction of culpability and possible consequence.
The investigation into the explosion on Berths 5 and 6 in 1985 at the same location, resulting in the deaths of 14 workers, yielded very little, according to recent reports; and on the same continuum, one can ask whether the “facts” about the baby shot at sea, or about the one whose head was sliced and would subsequently die, or about Ms Alum and the lethal lye she had to endure would ever come to light, and those responsible made to pay.
On a different note, would we know the “real facts” behind the recent blackout, or the truth behind the obvious violation of health protocols at Carnival fetes, even as those in authority were ready to deny this. And I can go on and on and on.
Against such a background, can we ever hope for the real truth of the Pointe-a-Pierre tragedy to emerge?
Or would it turn out to be merely a symptom of this pervasive disease in this country of official investigations being a convenient façade to appease, yielding very little in terms of culpability and possible consequence.
“Full of sound and fury/signifying nothing” (Shakespeare’s Macbeth).
A usual, I leave the answer to you!
Dr Errol N Benjamin