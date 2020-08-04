A few years ago, a German car company ran an advertising campaign that centred around two words: Drivers wanted.
The idea, of course, was that this auto maker was doing the hard work, creating these amazing vehicles. All you had to do was drive. It went on to be one of their most successful advertising campaigns, and was able to relaunch the brand after many years of poor sales.
As election campaigns enter their final stretch this week with much pomp and very little substance, whoever has their hand raised in victory at the end of this journey has before them probably one of the most difficult tasks in leading this country forward.
So, to paraphrase the car company’s slogan: leaders wanted.
As the two major parties have centred their campaigns once again around their central messages of “who tief more” and “who going to tief again”, serious issues need to be dealt with.
Covid-19 has begun to rear its head once again, laying bare the failures of ineffective and near-negligent policies in dealing with its spread. Illogically, those in charge have decided on a path of business as usual while cases continue to rise day after day.
While on the surface it would appear they are saying the right things, are the actions backing it up?
Are political campaigns more important than the nation’s health?
Where is the leadership?
The second failure of leadership has been the Venezuelan migrant crisis. Some suggest that while the borders have remain “closed”, the reason for the spike in Covid cases is the unrelenting flow of Venezuelans into the country.
We were led to believe that after a certain number of Venezuelans were granted permission to work and live here, granting them legal status in the country, the situation was done and dusted.
Of course, that didn’t happen. They have never stopped coming, while those in charge have simply looked the other way and stuck their fingers in their ears. As if anti-Venezuelan sentiment was not already high enough, now there is even more reason to subjugate those only seeking the chance to live.
Two crises aside, Trinidad has its perpetual problems that never seem to disappear. Let’s take a closer look at just two examples: the days of depending on oil and gas as a mainstay of the economy have come and gone. What do we have to show for it? I will leave that up to you to decide.
Yet for some reason, talk of “economy diversification” only ever amounts to just that—talk. Government after government only ever has one economic plan: wait for oil prices to increase. It takes leadership to come up with a sound, evidence-based, long-term economic strategy to secure the nation’s economic future and, no, I do not mean establishing a Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. That has come 40 years too late, long after much of our heritage has already left the country and now speak with foreign accents.
Secondly, education. Any education system that casts aside children as young as 11 years old without any safety net or direction is in desperate need of an overhaul. Yet, the political conversation that surrounds our education system is how many schools were or were not built?
The solution is not to throw money at the problem so people can beat their chests on political platforms, proudly proclaiming: look at how many schools we built. Coupled with the fact that because education commands so much of the national budget, political hacks often find themselves in the position as education minister.
People who can barely lead themselves are expected to lead the youths forward. It is more than just building schools; it is about modernising an outdated system, much like our economic model. Once again, leadership is required to make informed decisions, stick with them and not cave to political popularity and building of flashy schools.
The full tag-line from the aforementioned car company’s advertisement went like this: “On the road of life there are passengers and there are drivers. Drivers wanted.”
Our nation stands at a crossroad—one of the most important in our history. So, to put my own spin on it, “On the road to development there are leaders and there are followers. Leaders wanted.”
Attish Kanhai
Chaguanas