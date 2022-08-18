Old grey and blue: right direction for TTPS

The acting Commissioner of Police, Mr McDonald Jacob, stated at his news conference on Tuesday that police officers will be instructed to wear their grey and blue uniforms, with a view to blocking imposters.
Seeing a police officer smartly dressed in a crisply starched grey shirt, well-pressed blue trousers, with well-slicked boots on the streets is like finding an oasis in a desert.
Over the last ten years or so, junior police officers, some of whom may be still on probation, can be often seen wearing a blue operational jacket and black pants while on duty.
Although this operational wear is now an official uniform in the TTPS, it doesn’t lend itself to the same neatness and professionalism of the grey shirt and blue trousers.
Many officers donning the operational gear do not even wear their police caps in public, which is considered being improperly dressed.
Further, the operational kit can be easily duplicated, as was expressed by the commissioner.
While the operational garb has its purpose and is more practical to wear while performing certain duties, the fact remains that grey-and-blue is still the patrol order for officers of the aforementioned ranks.
In my view, this drop in the standard of dress—which has been allowed for years, even before the operational wear became official—has caused a decline in discipline in the TTPS, and a waning in respect from the public.
Interestingly, most female police officers in the above-mentioned ranks wear their correct uniforms and cannot be faulted in this regard. However, the male police officers tend to shun the grey and blue.
I long to see police officers smartly turned out in their grey shirts and blue trousers so that they can regain the admiration and respect from members of the public, as has happened in the past.
Roger Mohammed
Piarco