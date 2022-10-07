I wish to sincerely thank Mrs Nicole Dyer-Griffith, Robert Young and the O2N Foundation for their invitation to participate, co-mingle and interface with a well-attended audience, comprising the young and the restless, and the old and the priceless citizens of the Republic of T&T, on Sunday, September 25, at the Hyatt hotel.
A panel of ten senior citizens with over 800 years’ experience was carefully selected to share their experiences of our life’s journey through the most challenging historical period of our twin-island republic—the pre- and post-independent journey.
The very senior citizens, more often than not, are considered to be old and useless, rather than old and priceless—far less selected for anything other than funeral ceremonie, which I often describe as “old people fete”.
And what a remarkable evening it turned out to be. As we shared our personal experiences with a very attentive and enthusiastic audience; during a period when we had to ask “where is it?” and find it ourselves, and successfully navigate our journey towards becoming patriotic and productive citizens.
Unlike today’s post-Independence generation, beneficiaries of “here it is, come and get it”, aspire and achieve, from primary to tertiary the opportunities are endless and unlimited.
The O2N Foundation gave us an opportunity—all four-score plus—to share our historical, unforgettable experiences, our challenges, and the sometimes insurmountable barriers we successfully overcame, conquered and proceeded invariably to become some of the most patriotic and productive citizens of our beloved republic—reminding a very attentive and appreciative audience there is no substitute for experience.
Thank you, Nicole, Robert and the O2N Foundation, for providing us with this opportunity to share our collective experiences before proceeding to our inevitable destiny. After all, old people are people, too!
Ferdie Ferreira
Diego Martin
