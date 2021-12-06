Some years ago the Leader of the Opposition appointed a few young people to the frontlines of her party, one of them being Saddam Hosein.
As a young follower of current affairs, when I first heard him speak he sounded fairly strong, vibrant and able to possibly produce some positive and intelligent contributions in the Parliament.
New and improved politics was anticipated.
Fast forward a few months later and this young Opposition member, just like his colleagues, has delved deep into the archaic political strategy of attacking those opposite using unintelligible, petty and misleading information so as to attempt to convince the population that he and his party should be the ones to lead this nation of ours.
One of his most notable flops was his big press conference to accuse the Government of inequality in the distribution of hampers.
Minister Clarence Rambharat had evidence and records to prove otherwise.
Flop number two occurred in the Parliament when Mr Hosein insinuated that residents of a protected rainforest in Tobago were not being allowed a fair chance to vote.
An emotional Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, a resident of Tobago, had to correct him and he had to backtrack on his statement.
A week ago Mr Hosein, flanked by some of his ineffectual colleagues, called his usual press conference to accuse the Prime Minister of not declaring a property on his Integrity Commission forms, property that he has legally purchased.
That claim too has been debunked by evidence.
The point I am making is that we the population expect political tit-for-tat.
We grew up with politics of such nature but I believe that the people of this nation want and expect better.
More intelligent contributions are what is required to take this country forward.
What benefit would the average man get or not get by accusing the Prime Minister of not declaring a property on form B?
To the young people aspiring to be politicians, do not allow yourselves to be used as a vessel to carry out old, petty, political grievances.
A key part of our democracy is a good functioning Opposition and they have a job to do.
However, it must be done tastefully, intelligently and always in the best interest of every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago.