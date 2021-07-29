The first of its kind throughout Caricom, the Domestic Violence Act came into effect in August 1991 in Trinidad and Tobago. This act was intended to provide urgent protection to people in families, primarily women, who were being abused.
The activism and advocacy of women’s organisations locally and across the Caribbean broke the silence around this injustice experienced by women as one manifestation of gender inequality. Now elders, children and other vulnerable persons in a household can apply for and obtain a protection order.
Since 1991, the act has been amended twice—after eight years in 1999, and 20 years later in 2019. Improvements were made as a result of the concerns of NGOs and public officials about gaps in the law and in social services, the administration of justice and policing.
Today, a larger category of persons can seek protection, including persons in dating relationships regardless of their sexual orientation. Elderly people at home and in care facilities can be protected under the Act, as well as others who are dependent because of infirmity, age or disability.
The act requires parents and guardians of children as well as certain professions to report when they know or have a reasonable suspicion that a child or a dependent is a victim of domestic violence. Through its provisions, the act acknowledges that a child witnessing domestic violence is an abused child and that one single act of abuse can be enough to justify a protection order.
The courts have wide-ranging authority to prevent the occurrence or continuation of domestic violence. They can exclude an abuser from the home; order counselling; order the relinquishing of a firearm or other weapon; stop communications with the abused person; make provision for financial payments such as child support; and prevent an abuser from being in the vicinity of the abused person, such as the workplace.
Right from the start, the Domestic Violence Act was used by thousands of persons annually, reaching a high of 12,106 applications in 2009-2010. Yet domestic violence is widespread and still culturally tolerated. Many victims report that police and court responses can be inefficient and even indifferent. Some continue to experience abuse even though they have a protection order.
In 1991, in his presentation to Parliament, then-health minister Emanuel Hosein spoke to the number of women who were killed by their partners. Thirty years later, this remains the reality. The efficient implementation of the act is an urgent need. Improvements have already made an impact with the establishment of a special police unit, and the anticipated setting-up of well-resourced domestic violence courts and additional shelters. But better must still be done.
The 30th anniversary of the Domestic Violence Act is an opportunity to commemorate those who championed the need for such legislation and ensured that it came into being. It is also a moment to reflect on how the act has been implemented—the achievements, limitations and challenges, with a view to improving access to justice for those who are victims/survivors of domestic violence. Equally important, the 30th anniversary is another opportunity to strengthen our commitment to work together to end domestic violence.
The Alliance for State Action to End Gender-based Violence is a network of organisations working for human rights and social justice. We have come together to observe the 30th anniversary through the declaration of August 2021 as the Domestic Violence Act Awareness Month. During this month, we will be highlighting the contributions of 31 people who made significant contributions to the content of the law and its implementation. The alliance will also be hosting a number of online events around three key themes:
• Women’s voices make a difference;
• Legislation has the power to protect, but more effective implementation is needed;
• Beyond law: we must focus on prevention.
We call on the national community to use this month to commit to speaking out, standing up, and taking public action to prevent violence in the home.
The Alliance for State Action to End Gender-based Violence