On patriarchy—a religious perspective

Burton Sankeralli
OUR ancestral traditions in understanding the Divine, the living Source, speak of a dancing relational balance of feminine and masculine. Hence the Divine Feminine is to be celebrated.
In terms of religious-spiritual traditions located in our own native earth, this is revealed in African religious spirituality—most visibly seen here in the Orisa faith, and Hinduism. We may even mention in this regard aspects of Christianity.
Also often overlooked are the religious traditions of our Indigenous First Peoples (the so-called Amerindians). Here the Divine Feminine is celebrated in the living vital elements of earth and water. The Divine is seen as Female and Male. In South America, of which we are a part, there is worship and engagement of this Earth Mother—the Pacha Mama.
In our own space this Divine Feminine is manifest in La Divina Pastora/Suparee Mai of Siparia. An Icon of First Nation roots that brings together Indian, African and Western spirituality.
Tragically, many of our religious traditions have not lived up to this vision and the masculine image of God has become dominant and dominating. I dare propose that it is precisely this imbalance at the level of spirituality (metaphysics) that lies at the base of the present oppressive patriarchal system.
This is clearly evident in the formulated “Monotheistic Faiths” where the One God who is clearly male sits as the head of a patriarchal cosmos that frames the very political-social order. But this religious patriarchal vision of the Godhead is by no means limited to the Monotheistic Faiths and is seen across the board. Defining our space as a whole it is revealed in the very workings of many of our religious and religious-oriented structures.
Thus when we speak of gender-based violence as especially directed against the female this is not a matter of episodic incidents. Such violence is inscribed in and hardwired to the very working of the system itself. This in its social, political, economic and religious dimensions. Moreover, this is founded in the very “spiritual imbalance” revealed in most of our Faith traditions.
Such patriarchal violence is not only directed against women and girls but is at the core of all hierarchical oppression.
Sexuality/gender (in all its aspects) is at the radical centre of our humanity and indeed, as our traditions teach, the workings of the universe as a whole. Hence I suggest that patriarchy thus represents the original hierarchical violence.
Violence directed against women and girls concerns us all. And our very religious structures are complicit. Such complicity makes a fundamental statement about the society we live in. And the God we claim to worship.
The good news is that the insight, power, beauty and truth of our spiritual traditions remain very much alive. Here the Divine Feminine continues to speak to us. Goddess is calling upon us all to have Her birth and bring into being a very different kind of world.
A world of relation and balance. A world where domination has been abolished.
Will we respond?
—The writer is a Goddess worshipper and Caribbean
philosopher.
• This is the final of six articles published by the Express in collaboration with the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) in observance of the 16 days of activism to eliminate violence against women and girls.
You can read the six articles at www.trinidadexpress.com.