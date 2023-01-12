On the pathway to becoming inhuman

“Little Kylie Meloney, six, gunned down in her Sangre Grande home during the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8!”
For many, this caption may just be just another bit of news, but the choice is deliberate to demonstrate what we have become as a people. This killing makes me feel that my 20-year-old race is run in trying to say something in my letters to make an impact on wrongdoing.
Kylie’s picture in the paper, posing with a subtle smile for the camera as any six-year-old would, seems the wellspring of innocence, not yet tainted with the vagaries of youth or oncoming adulthood that increasing socialisation brings, with such a smile suggesting, perhaps, the prospect of her playfully revelling in getting a bigger slice of cake than her brother’s, or triumphing over her dismissal of her dearest friend in a game of windball cricket.
Yet, as reward for her innocence, she got a bullet in her belly, momentarily shocked out of her likely dream about Snow White or Cinderella she had seen in a movie on TV just hours before, wondering in that fleeting moment if her beautiful dream had turned into a nightmare, but will soon pass. Pass it did, but in a way she would never know, leaving the body of which she might have been so proud as her posing for the picture suggests, now ragged and dismembered, to join the realm of the spirit from whence she came, only six years ago.
I wish I could only write about little Kylie in the hereafter, how she dodged the bullet for a likely more beautiful existence, but that would require a mental capacity ad infinitum far beyond my ordinary humanity. But I could however write of how even in her look of innocence, our little “Sleeping Beauty” never seemed to touch the mindset of her would-be killer, hardened into his own inhumanity, first, by his own difficult upbringing, bereft of the love and affection that the home should bring, lodged in a school which was blind to his special needs as much as the Church might have been, existing in a community that was ready to label and ostracise him as much as his self-righteous peers were ready to shut him out.
And, secondly, far from finding some redemption from this harsh upbringing of his childhood and early youth in the adult world he would enter, he would instead find few examples to follow, like the leaders in politics who would use the people to serve themselves, and the people themselves, in easy acquiescence of this exploitation for the rewards to be had, or the price-gougers making havoc even as your pockets run dry, and critically, in terms of what he would eventually become, that going to school and hard work are in fact outdated, that crime in fact pays more, that you could “rob, kill, slay fire and burn” (Mark Antony’s urging the citizens in Julius Caesar) with little consequence to yourself because of a judicial system that is inept and even corrupt.
And what would be the cumulative effect of all this, but a kind of hellish realisation that he could do the same with little consequence to himself, little realising that such a paradigm shift was ushering him unto a path away from all that is human into becoming nothing short of inhuman?
Is it any wonder, then, that little Kylie, in all her innocence and beauty, would make little difference to him?
As usual, I leave the answer to you.
Dr Errol N Benjamin