A statement from Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh for World Health Day 2021.
World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 to mobilise the growing movement that is working towards securing general health and well-being for all. This movement seeks to ensure that everyone everywhere has equal opportunities to access quality health services.
Ancient Greek physician Hippocrates is quoted as saying, “Healing is a matter of time, but it is sometimes also a matter of opportunity.”
This year’s theme for World Health Day, “Building a Fairer, Healthier World”, underscores the fact that world leaders, administrators and medical providers must commit to ensuring the equitable delivery of healthcare services.
Covid-19 has demonstrated that despite years of action to ensure equal access to health services, inequality still exists. This is especially true for the sectors of society that are economically and socially vulnerable.
As Trinidad and Tobago continues the roll out of the first phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive, we have placed those at the highest risk and highest exposure to the virus at the top or our list of those eligible to receive the vaccine, as they are most vulnerable to serious complications from the disease.
This philosophy forms the basis of our National Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Programme.
Health is a human right, regardless of a person’s gender, race, religion, age, ability or economic status.
In T&t, quality healthcare is provided at no cost. The Ministry of Health has also focused on improving our primary healthcare delivery.
We have already made great strides in increasing the mental and physical healthcare support provided in our communities, so that we can meet the health needs of our people, where they are.
We will continue to provide comprehensive and quality health services for all, when and where needed. In that way, we will be one step closer to achieving a healthy me, a healthy you, and a healthy T&T.