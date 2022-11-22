On the road to a sustainable Amazon

It is said by some that emotions are managed by old, sub-cortical parts of the brain, and as such, they are inaccessible to conscious analysis - Michael Gazzaniga, in Tales from Both Sides of the Brain (2015).

In Who’s in charge? Free Will and the Science of the Brain (2011), he says there is a natural human tendency to generate explanations for events. When aroused, we are driven to explain why. If there is an obvious explanation we accept it. When there is not an obvious explanation, we generate one. This was published from a series of lectures he delivered in 2009. In the 2015 publication he is described here as the “Father of Neuroscience,” presenting a seminal work on “the enigmatic coupling of the right and left brain.”