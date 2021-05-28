On the side of animals

Law without enforcement is like soup in your hand!
The Animals Alive shelter thanks Minister Clarence Rambharat for his commitment in successfully piloting the welfare amendments of the Animals (Diseases And Importation) Amendment Act, 2020, through Parliament, and getting to the point where the new laws will be proclaimed on June 1, 2021.
It is overdue that persons who commit acts of neglect and cruelty to animals can now be charged and made to pay serious fines or be jailed. For too long such heinous acts happened with impunity.
Our society is far too brutish in its behaviours and attitudes to animals.
Now we are asking the Commissioner of Police to form, train, resource and operationalise an animal protection unit, and deploy trained officers into every police station to enable the process of when citizens make reports, alleged cases can be seriously investigated with expertise, and not trivialised or made a mockery of.
Covid-19 has created an increased number of animal abuse cases and so there is much work to be done now that the laws have been updated.
We look forward to a serious approach in the operationalisation.
Kathryn Cleghorn
president,
Animals Alive