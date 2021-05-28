On the side of animals

Law without enforcement is like soup in your hand!

The Animals Alive shelter thanks Minister Clarence Rambharat for his commitment in successfully piloting the welfare amendments of the Animals (Diseases And Importation) Amendment Act, 2020, through Parliament, and getting to the point where the new laws will be proclaimed on June 1, 2021.

It is overdue that persons who commit acts of neglect and cruelty to animals can now be charged and made to pay serious fines or be jailed. For too long such heinous acts happened with impunity.

Our society is far too brutish in its behaviours and attitudes to animals.

Now we are asking the Commissioner of Police to form, train, resource and operationalise an animal protection unit, and deploy trained officers into every police station to enable the process of when citizens make reports, alleged cases can be seriously investigated with expertise, and not trivialised or made a mockery of.

Covid-19 has created an increased number of animal abuse cases and so there is much work to be done now that the laws have been updated.

We look forward to a serious approach in the operationalisation.

Kathryn Cleghorn

president,

Animals Alive

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bring out party machinery

Bring out party machinery

IT has been well established that the country’s most effective mobilisation system is the election machinery based on political affiliation.

With this in mind, the current crisis in the country regarding the frightening spread of the coronavirus calls for a different kind of ­intervention. It is past time for the declaration of a political truce. We call on the country’s two major political machines, PNM and UNC, and all other existing political parties and groups, to come together in the national interest.

Suggestions for the banking sector

I fully endorse measures to protect us during the pandemic. I have some suggestions for the banking sector.

You do not want us to come inside the bank to do routine transactions like fund withdrawals, so how about increasing our limits at the ATM instead of making us have to do one transaction over two days to get the required amount of funds?

The ‘others’ will have to wait

I was quite surprised to hear prominent people requesting that the Government give exemption to persons to travel abroad to get the vaccine of their choice, and after the allotted time return to Trinidad.

PNM loses a gem in welfare officer

If there was ever a beacon of light amongst us, we are sure it was invariably imbued with Joycelyn Pamela Bodden, the welfare officer of the People’s National Movement, who has died.

Compassion in dark times

On Wednesday my wife received the call everyone dreads—her dad was at home and unresponsive.

He had a complicated medical history and was ailing for some time, but at that moment the shock for her was overwhelming.

On the side of animals

Law without enforcement is like soup in your hand!

The Animals Alive shelter thanks Minister Clarence Rambharat for his commitment in successfully piloting the welfare amendments of the Animals (Diseases And Importation) Amendment Act, 2020, through Parliament, and getting to the point where the new laws will be proclaimed on June 1, 2021.