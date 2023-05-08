The surnames of several prominent business families were all listed in the 1986 Scott Drug report, along with the names of high-ranking security personnel and Government officials.
I am certain if another drug report is commissioned today, the end result will be the same, if not worse.
Meanwhile, the name Akiel Chambers continues to echo throughout the hills and valley in which that heinous act was perpetrated against him, as persons in high places ensured that young man did not receive an ounce of the justice he deserved.
T&T is a country where it is possible to rape and murder a child and get away scot free if you have the right connections in high places, especially if you yourself are a member belonging to the high places.
It also appears that if you commit the crime in an area like Morvant, Laventille, Cocorite or San Juan, the police are a little more motivated to apprehend perpetrators, as opposed to when the crime is committed in an area like Balata Trace, Haleland Park, Maraval. So the Minister of National Security did not lie. T&T is a country where criminals have always had friends in high places, so the protestations from the Judiciary ring hollow.
Notwithstanding his weekly verbal blunders, once in a blue moon the public receives an absolute truth from Minister Hinds.