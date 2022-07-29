The police in the Czech Republic recently converted a Ferrari car confiscated from criminals into a police service vehicle.

It cost US$12,555 to outfit the luxury vehicle for use by police, and the vehicle will be driven by specially trained police officers, as it will be used to crack down on illegal road racing.

The Czech police reportedly has hundreds of vehicles confiscated from criminals which are used to combat serious criminality throughout the country.

This act by the Czech government, apart from ensuring there are consequences for citizens engaging in criminality, also saves the government money by reducing its expenditure in purchasing vehicles for the Czech police force.

Given that Dr Rowley has declared crime a public health emergency and has also given the country caution as to the state of our national finances, it is left to be seen if Dr Rowley’s proclamation is all bark and no bite. Will we be seeing confiscation of property owned by criminals to be used to provide services to the T&T taxpayer?

Corruption and criminality is endemic not just amongst the population in T&T, but within our Government agencies. Given the level of white-collar crime in T&T, were the Rowley-led Government serious about addressing crime, the TTPS would have had endless Prados, BMWs and Mercedes-Benz vehicles to add to their fleet of cars.

It is well-known internationally that in countries where there is endemic violent crime, that there is a direct correlation between violent crime and white-collar crime and crime within government agencies. This is because white-collar crime causes countries to lose billions in dollars that could have otherwise been utilised to address social inequality and infrastructural development in impoverished/marginalised ­communities.

So as long as the criminals in the BMWs, Mercedes-Benz and Prados remain untouched in T&T, violent crime will be par for the course in our country.

White-collar crime; black-collar crime... still crime.

Oke Zachary

Valsayn

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Backward into misogyny

Backward into misogyny

Old men are the worst. They see the world as theirs to do whatever they please. No matter the circumstance of birth, they have been conditioned to believe in their inherent superiority. They din born so. They were taught so. By the time they are old enough to have sense, they start to sip from the chalice. The seven deadly sins—lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, pride—are a Christian concept, but it seems to me that as man ages, he becomes more invested in acquiring power, control, money and glory.

WASA plan needs fuller airing

WASA plan needs fuller airing

Despite repeated false starts in its attempt to initiate the pro­mised and much needed transformation of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), the Government is once again preparing to move on the wrong foot.

Thursday’s announcement by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and WASA chairman Ravi Nanga lacked critical details that should have been pinned down before going public with a plan to chop 50 per cent of its 426 management positions.

Import stress for businesses, consumers

For my small business, a shipping container that arrived on July 7 is now being unstuffed at a freight forwarders warehouse almost 14 days later. Customs officers apparently have reduced throughput to two containers per day.

Privy Council must be retained

After the ruling handed down by the Privy Council in the Akilli Charles matter, I am now more than ever strong in my conviction that the Privy Council must be retained as our final appellant Court.

This judgment shows that bail ought to be decided by the courts and not by the Parliament. As a practising attorney, I’m happy and pleased to see that the Privy Council saw it this way as well.

T&T’s beautiful ending: triumph against all odds

On August 1, 1985, the then-government of Trinidad and Tobago declared it a public holiday to commemorate the abolition of slavery. Our twin islands became the first independent country to declare a national holiday to call to remembrance the abolition of slavery.

Who’s wearing that mask?

Who would have thought that the removal of the mask mandate would create another problem?

Now with the option to wear a mask as your personal choice, it’s so easy for a bandit to enter an establishment fully masked and not appear to be “suspicious”.