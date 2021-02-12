I see a glimpse of hope on the horizon.
My beloved home is finally awakening, coming out of its collective coma. The candles for Andrea Bharrat have united us, regardless of creed, race or religion. We now appear to understand how our laws impact our daily lives.
We now realise that advocacy for what is right has nothing to do with race. We watch in horror as some have remained silent to this national tragedy while the citizens have empowered themselves to let their voices be heard.
One angel did this and will always be remembered as the one who woke up a sleeping country. Let us not remain silent, let the screams of mothers, sisters, brothers, uncles and aunts be heard.
Scream, Trinidad and Tobago, scream, for the time has come to be heard!
Michelle Dymally Davis
Cedros