One colour for taxis

Due to the crime situation, all T&T taxis should be registered, and painted in one authorised paint colour, with a lighted taxi sign on top of the roof of the taxi, and the driver’s photo registration and number, visible inside of the taxi, like is done in the US. All taxis in T&T will have to register with the Government office and pay taxes like everyone else does.
Joe Public cannot be allowed to decide one day that they are going to be “PH” taxi-drivers without the proper authorisation from the T&T Government, as many of these persons may very well be criminals with intentions of hurting the trusting persons who enter these taxis to get to and from work.
Patricia Blades
Cocorite