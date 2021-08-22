As I observe the daily news both locally, regionally and globally I continue to see the negative effects of this coronavirus pandemic.
No country has been spared. Medical institutions overwhelmed, families losing loved ones, people losing jobs, economies crashing, coupled with recent flooding across the country.
I am certain that just like myself many people would like to assist someone in need; it is not prudent to depend on another person or an institution to make or create change alone. We all can make a difference. There are many simple ways to bring some happiness into people’s lives during this difficult time. I urge everyone to get involved in a simple act of kindness, call a friend or family member that you have not spoken to in a while, tell people how much you appreciate them, lend your ear to a colleague or anyone who needs someone to talk to, donate whatever you can to a charity or someone in need, provide a meal to someone.
We are very fortunate that our Government has turned the tides in vaccine procurement. We now have hundreds of thousands of vaccines available to us to help overcome this pandemic. We can as individuals dedicate some time to discuss the benefits of being vaccinated with a vaccine hesitant person. Another very important act of kindness is to volunteer whatever time you can to one of the many mass vaccination sites in our country even if for a few hours.
We are all in this together and remember, the best way to change the world is one good deed at a time.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando