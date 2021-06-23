LTE

It was refreshing to see in the Express, June 22 the Minister of Public Utilities’ frank, forthright and honest explanation of the cause of the recent attempt at disconnection of water to residents initiated by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

He indicated that he learnt about it like any other citizen in the media and he intervened as he was not happy about the manner and timing. He acknowledged that it was an operational matter and the management did not consult with the board. He also indicated that the executive director did not consult with him. The minister must be congratulated for his swift action and candour.

But why should he and the country be subjected to such imprudent and callous action?

Could it be because of the anomalous corporate structure of WASA where the chairman of the board of directors simultaneously holds the position of chief executive officer?

While there has been precedence to such an arrangement there are difficulties for one individual to navigate his singular responsibility across the four main levels of the corporate structure:

• Shareholders,

• Board of Directors,

• Executive Management,

• Employees.

His responsibility at each level comes with its own intent, scope, functions, roles, responsibilities and authorities.

Such an arrangement is also fraught with major difficulties that disrupt alignment across the organisation and creates avenues for confusion and diminished efficiencies. These may include:

1. The chairman’s clear line of authority through the organisation is compromised.

2. Board monitors how the CEO runs the company relative to its mandate. Can the chairman monitor himself as CEO?

3. Potential for emaciating the stature and effectiveness of the other board members, certainly in handling issues of CEO’s performance.

4. Potential conflict of interest in CEO’s personnel issues.

5. Potential for confusion in handling issues concerning the board and operations.

6. Potential conflicts may arise if the board initiated audits on company operations while the chairman is also the CEO.

This approach has the potential for disastrous leadership of such a major and important State enterprise and it would be wise for the shareholder to give consideration to this as they move along with the company’s transformation process.

WASA’s biggest stakeholder is the customer public of Trinidad and Tobago and they certainly expect the most efficient and effective utilisation of talent, skills and resources.

Narayan Ramtahal

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The divine Devine

The divine Devine

In a country where obscurity is almost guaranteed for ageing artistes, the genius of Winsford “Joker” Devine survives to defy the odds. Long after today’s headline makers are forgotten, the songs he crafted are guaranteed to be moving feet, stirring hearts, and tickling bellyfuls of laughter.

The restructuring of Caribbean Airlines

The restructuring of Caribbean Airlines

At a virtual news conference on June 15, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert and Corporation Sole said that the Government cannot bail out Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to the tune of $700 million in 2021 “unless the airline gets itself ready and makes itself as efficient as possible for resumption of flights”. 

Climate change and our economy

Climate change and our economy

T&T is a signatory to the Paris Agreement on climate change—to cut the generation of petroleum-based pollutants into the atmosphere. This is of major significance to our economy since this country is indeed one of the major per capita carbon polluters in the world, yet the use of petroleum-based products for export provides the country with crucial forex. 

If we had those smart cards...

Sometime around 2013, there was a project to create national health cards for all citizens using the public healthcare and CDAP system. This was a project to completely computerise—nowadays we say digitise—the health information on people.