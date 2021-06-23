It was refreshing to see in the Express, June 22 the Minister of Public Utilities’ frank, forthright and honest explanation of the cause of the recent attempt at disconnection of water to residents initiated by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
He indicated that he learnt about it like any other citizen in the media and he intervened as he was not happy about the manner and timing. He acknowledged that it was an operational matter and the management did not consult with the board. He also indicated that the executive director did not consult with him. The minister must be congratulated for his swift action and candour.
But why should he and the country be subjected to such imprudent and callous action?
Could it be because of the anomalous corporate structure of WASA where the chairman of the board of directors simultaneously holds the position of chief executive officer?
While there has been precedence to such an arrangement there are difficulties for one individual to navigate his singular responsibility across the four main levels of the corporate structure:
• Shareholders,
• Board of Directors,
• Executive Management,
• Employees.
His responsibility at each level comes with its own intent, scope, functions, roles, responsibilities and authorities.
Such an arrangement is also fraught with major difficulties that disrupt alignment across the organisation and creates avenues for confusion and diminished efficiencies. These may include:
1. The chairman’s clear line of authority through the organisation is compromised.
2. Board monitors how the CEO runs the company relative to its mandate. Can the chairman monitor himself as CEO?
3. Potential for emaciating the stature and effectiveness of the other board members, certainly in handling issues of CEO’s performance.
4. Potential conflict of interest in CEO’s personnel issues.
5. Potential for confusion in handling issues concerning the board and operations.
6. Potential conflicts may arise if the board initiated audits on company operations while the chairman is also the CEO.
This approach has the potential for disastrous leadership of such a major and important State enterprise and it would be wise for the shareholder to give consideration to this as they move along with the company’s transformation process.
WASA’s biggest stakeholder is the customer public of Trinidad and Tobago and they certainly expect the most efficient and effective utilisation of talent, skills and resources.
Narayan Ramtahal
via e-mail