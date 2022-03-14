Here are some relevant facts in the educational journey of the late Professor Emeritus Selwyn Ryan.
He was born in Princes Town.
Selwyn Ryan passed the Common Entrance examination for Naparima College, San Fernando.
He received a BA (Hons) degree in History from the University of Toronto in 1960 and a PhD in Political Science from Cornell University in 1966.
He has lectured at York University, Toronto, The University of Ghana, Makerere University, Uganda and The UWI, St Augustine.
He was Department Head at The UWI from 1976 to 1979.
Professor Ryan has been chairman of the Public Utilities Commission.
He has been the University Director of the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (SALISES), The UWI.
Professor Selwyn Ryan is one of the best analytical minds T&T has ever produced.
RIP brother.