Parang soca pioneer Edwin “Crazy” Ayoung: “He was one of the best. We did a lot of shows. We went to San Francisco, St Maarten and St Thomas. He went to Haiti. He cared about the plight of Caribbean people. He was saddened by the socio-economic conditions in Haiti. He was one of the best and greatest calypsonians. He would call me ‘Eddie’.”
Veteran calypsonian Austin Lyons (SuperBlue): “Sadness. I am feeling it. I was there for his birthday on Republic Day. I sang for him. I will miss him.
“I just lost my dear friend Explainer (Winston Henry), DJ Wax (Clyde Hart) and now my brother Black Stalin. May he rest in peace.”
Mt Lambert-based arranger Leston Paul: “It is with a heavy heart that I report, it feels as though a chunk of the Caribbean has been submerged. Stalin was not just a Trinidad and Tobago icon.
“Everywhere I worked in the Caribbean, he was loved and admired. Very well-respected. Humble and hard-working. He made a big impact—from politicians to the man on the street.
D’ Soca Unit musician Vincent Rivers: “The last show he did was with a live band. I am proud it was at San Raphael Harvest (East Trinidad). We had a beautiful time in that picturesque neck of the woods. We travelled to islands like Anguilla. On Wednesday, he would perform at the defunct Mas Camp Pub, in Woodbrook.”
Playwright Zeno Constance: “When a Stalin song starts, I can’t put it down. It is riveting. Stalin was a proponent of black consciousness before anyone else. He sang about Martin Luther King. It pre-dates Valentino, Explainer, Chalkdust in the 1970s.
“They were at the forefront. Stalin would have predated them. Superior and Composer came after the movement. He and Valentino performed together. They were blood brothers. Normally when they talk about Stalin, they talk about Valentino. Stalin went on because of his style.
“He became more successful in the competitions. He was very successful competitive-wise, too. He was able to keep his memory alive with ‘Black Man Feelin’ to Party’. Young people know ‘Black Man Feelin’ to Party’. It is a strong piece of social commentary.
“Stalin would sing it and lock off after the first line, and the audience would sing it after.”