United National Congress (UNC)political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar told her party faithful that she has streamlined the party from a one-man show and hereditary aristocracy to one of meritocracy.

The scenes of Persad-Bissessar’s supporters verbally abusing other activists, and the words and tone from the leader, far from being conciliatory, came across as contemptuous and dismissive, which shows that the only change that has taken place is that the UNC party is now a one-woman show.

S Rampersad

Show accountability in highest offices

Today, I say a prayer for the family of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, who faced the most brutal of murders in Trinidad and Tobago’s history. Only God can grant them peace and strength in times such as these.

Seeing the nine accused receive an order in their favour for over $20 million in payouts has raised several eyebrows and angered a large segment of our population, but not for the reasons one would suspect.

Dragon gas politics

There must come a time when political rivalry must give way to the national good.

We are once again at a juncture where the population faces a clear choice between scoring points for their political party or for the country.

To be clear, political parties have a responsibility to do all they can, within reason, to get into and hold on to power. But the United National Congress’ position on T&T and Venezuela’s energy cooperation is inimical to the interest of the country and must be called out for what it is - a cheap, poorly thought out, mash-it-up-as-you-go-along position that will not help T&T secure the natural gas it badly needs for the downstream sector and LNG exports.

Of murder and money

The horrendous manner in which Vindra Naipaul-Coolman was shot and kidnapped from her home on December 19, 2006, followed by the gruesome reports that circulated about her subsequent treatment, death and disposal was a mind-numbing experience, even for people who did not know her. For those who did, a worse end could not have befallen a woman described as exemplary for her intelligence, kindness and congeniality.

Treat Carnival as a business product

I don’t understand why people are upset with Machel for hosting his Carnival Friday fete, with the promise of pre-shows during the week leading up to the main event. Machel is demonstrating how to run a business properly. Being a soca artiste or a celebrity is a business.

One-woman show

Well-deserved accolades

The accolades being heaped on the late professor Gordon Rohlehr are, in the main, well-deserved. However, since such praises are always heaped on prominent persons when they die, those who are unacquainted with professor Rohlehr and his works have no way of judging whether the portrait presented is accurate or not (which is why one should always ignore the injunction to speak no ill of the dead).