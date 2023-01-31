United National Congress (UNC)political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar told her party faithful that she has streamlined the party from a one-man show and hereditary aristocracy to one of meritocracy.
The scenes of Persad-Bissessar’s supporters verbally abusing other activists, and the words and tone from the leader, far from being conciliatory, came across as contemptuous and dismissive, which shows that the only change that has taken place is that the UNC party is now a one-woman show.
S Rampersad