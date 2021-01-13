Ongoing reckless conduct

The reckless behaviour continues—from Tobago’s huge beach party, with many patrons not wearing a mask, to Trinidad’s birthday bash, with the same type of conduct.
It is clear many citizens either think Covid-19 is not real, or blatantly do not care.
There will always be those who have to be burned to learn; T&T is no exception. Now when the Police Service decides to put its feet down on the situation, it will face backlash from some citizens.
Why can’t we follow simple instructions for our own good?
Are we not seeing what is taking place around the world?
The infections and deaths?
Soon, a vaccine will hit our shores, but we are encouraged to follow the basic protocols. Let us stay the course and do what is required of us, according to the law.
This is not about you—but the population in general, including family members and friends.
I would like to suggest a simple way to deal with those stubborn citizens: an increase in the fines for those who are not wearing a face mask in the public domain, and for all who continue to break the restrictions, including parties.
Hit where it will hurt the most: in their pockets.
I am sure you will see a change in attitude.
The citizenry has been warned for months and, on many occasions, some individuals were let off with just a warning, yet some simply do not care. That needs to be addressed seriously, for the sake of others residing in wTrinidad and Tobago.
It is sad when you have to deal with adults in this manner.