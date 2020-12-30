On January 8, 2015, I wrote a letter headlined, “Total ban on fireworks will solve problem”. Even before that, and continually since, those who manage the zoo, and householders who care for the elderly/animals, have expressed their concerns—all to no avail.
And every year, without fail, the police “pledge to crack down on the illegal sale and unlawful use of fireworks”. The only “fail” is they never keep their pledge.
True to form, once again, they are “pledging” and “cracking down”. But the illegal sale and unlawful use continue unabated, without a hint of hindrance from the authorities, except on TV where they breathe fire and brimstone.
One wonders what these words mean to them. I suspect it’s just something to say to appear to be addressing the complaints, until they blow over.
In all these years, and in any given “crackdown”, how many have they arrested/charged or even fined the ridiculous amount of $400 to $1000? None? I’ll bet if the fine were greater (say, $25,000), people would be less inclined to break the law.
Despite the promises, almost six years later, absolutely nothing has changed except the fireworks have gotten bigger, louder, deadlier and more expensive.
We hear the same pathetic appeal by the police and EMA to the public to “exercise caution, and act responsibly”. And it has the same effect as those ads that say “drink responsibly”, and alcohol sales soar.
Until we get a total ban, what we need is the police to have zero-tolerance in enforcing the laws we do have concerning “unauthorised sale and misuse” of fireworks.
However, I’m not optimistic. Despite police threats, the sale and detonation of these devices continue unabated. And why are we “threatening” people with this silly law (that everyone ignores with impunity) about the use of fireworks “within two miles of a city/town”?
The problem is country-wide, even in what were/are considered “country areas”.
Many business people complain about the shortage of foreign exchange needed for them to run businesses that, perhaps, add value to our lives. But, apparently, those who sell fireworks that terrorise animals/people can get as much as they want.
After decades of begging and appeals to be more considerate, without success, it’s clear that the only real, viable solution is to institute a complete ban on the sale of fireworks to the general public. It’s okay, of course, for public displays (such as Independence, Old Year’s, Divali Nagar) in large, open, public spaces.
“This noise is killing me” is not as figurative as we might think. It’s a slow death, both mentally and physically.
And while I do not wish to deny some the dubious pleasure of damaging their eardrums, ordinary folks (and their animals) must be able to enjoy peace and quiet in their homes. Only a total ban on private fireworks will do.
P.S. On the question of noise, a more insidious problem exists—those “friendly” people who play loud “music”, to the annoyance of their neighbourhoods, all day, all night, all year. These people are sitting ducks for the police, but never feel the brunt of the law. But that’s a topic for another time.