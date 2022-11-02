Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced at a political meeting that $80 million will be going towards more CCTV cameras for the TTPS for surveillance on the roads, as well as the usual talk of security CCTV purchases being tax-free.
I would like the Honourable PM to know security camera systems are only tax-free if an entire CCTV system is imported in a box complete, so this means the cameras, recording device and monitor must be in the same box from the manufacturer. This is never the case since a monitor is never supplied with a good CCTV system. This is according to the current wording in the Customs tax guide book.
Many have been rudely surprised by this when they bring in a home CCTV system and the Customs officers make no bones about this when calculating their charges. This documenting faux pas was never corrected since the then-minister of finance Larry Howai had issued the tax removal on CCTV systems.