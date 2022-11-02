Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced at a political meeting that $80 million will be going towards more CCTV cameras for the TTPS for surveillance on the roads, as well as the usual talk of ­security CCTV purchases being tax-free.

I would like the ­Honourable PM to know security camera systems are only tax-free if an entire CCTV system is imported in a box complete, so this means the cameras, recording device and monitor must be in the same box from the manufacturer. This is never the case since a monitor is never supplied with a good CCTV system. This is according to the current wording in the Customs tax guide book.

Many have been rudely surprised by this when they bring in a home CCTV system and the Customs officers make no bones about this when calculating their charges. This documenting faux pas was never corrected since the then-minister of finance Larry Howai had issued the tax removal on CCTV systems.

Consult first, not after

A sod-turning ceremony marking the start of construction is the wrong time and place to ask “why anyone would protest against a facility to assist our vulnerable youth”.

The time for Social Development Minister Donna Cox to have asked that question was not when protesters turned up at the construction site of the Sevilla Transition Home for Women at Brechin Castle, Couva, but before the decision was taken to build it there. Had that question been asked and answered in the correct sequence, the Government could have avoided the protest that attended Monday’s launch of construction.