My number has been updated. To date, the amount of money I have paid in rent stands at over $270,000. Not bad, by some standards.
I have a shelter over my head, but at any time my landlord can raise my rent or ask me to leave.
The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) continues to make excuses concerning my application. It states that it has no houses available—yet when houses become available, I am not selected for one, having gone through an interview over five years ago and satisfied their set criteria.
The HDC is now saying it is short on cash to develop new houses, or even maintain the ones it has now because tenants are not paying.
May I offer a solution: stop giving houses to family and friends, and friends of friends who can’t or don’t want to pay their mortgages/rent.
There are many of us, like myself who faithfully pay our rent every month, and will faithfully pay our mortgages/rent if given the opportunity to own our homes.
How long must I continue to wait for HDC to finally call?
To date, I still don’t know the answer.
Kelly Mitchell