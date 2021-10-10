Only Government can hike LPG price

The Government in its very valid policy decision continued with the position of chief executive officer (CEO) to head the company’s business under the Government’s Policy Directions to the chairman and board of directors.
I speak here of the baffling debacle arising out of the inexplicable decision by NP to authorise an increase in the Government’s price for LPG to the T&T national public in 20-lb cylinders sold and distributed to the public for use in cooking. The stated price of $21 is for the gas only as the ownership, maintenance and transport of the cylinders remain the sole responsibility of NP.
Several national media reports have addressed the question of NP’s board of directors in the matter of the supposed price increase. For the purpose of clarification and understanding of the national community, permit me to outline at length how decisions are arrived at in NP. This, I hope, will do away with the obvious company machinations, confabulations and worst of it all, to make a sacrificial lamb of some unfortunate company employee and his family in attempts at exculpating the company’s executive, CEO and chairman and board of directors.
The company’s Policy Decision process begins at the lowest executive level, through word of mouth, suggestions and/or written notes by (in the case of LPG) marketing personnel working on a daily basis with customers nationwide. Such communications, if worthwhile, reach divisional line managers through departmental heads and line managers, depending on the importance and urgency of the matter, then communicated either directly or in writing to the company’s CEO. Very often matters such as the price of LPG cylinders will be discussed and decisions taken at line managers’ meetings which are regularly scheduled either weekly or monthly, depending on company policy.
An important matter such as the national price for LPG cylinders, sold to the public as a Government-subsidised product, would have been front and centre at any such line managers’ meeting. The CEO heads all such line managers’ meetings.
A company policy change in the price of a government-subsidised product, if proposed at the line managers’ meeting, would immediately be communicated, time of day notwithstanding, directly by the CEO to the chairman of the board.
It is fully understood that the job, duty or otherwise of the chairman of the board of directors of a wholly-owned State enterprise is to advise, enact, forcibly ensure or otherwise, the policy and decisions of the ministry and government to which it is responsible and to whom its board of directors owes its existence. The Government does not micromanage State enterprises.
At NP’s board meetings, as I recall and as a duly elected member of the board of directors, the chairman of the board will introduce board papers which would have been received by the board members well in advance of the particular board meeting. On important issues such as the LPG matter, the CEO, who is an invitee to the board meeting would be asked by the chairman to explain to the board the contents of the particular paper. At that point, board members are free to ask questions, to debate the topic and at the end of it all, hopefully, to arrive at consensus. At that time, members are free to disagree, to agree, abstain and in extreme circumstances, excuse themselves and leave the meeting. Those have been my experiences as a duly elected member of the board of NP.
For duly elected members of a State enterprise with a duty and responsibility to the Constitution and people of T&T, to do otherwise would be unthinkable.
All of the above being said, I fully agree with the Petroleum Dealers’ Association (PDA), with whom I have had several conflicts in a past incarnation, that what has occurred with NP and the LPG 20-lb cylinder debacle requires the immediate and forceful attention of the Minister of Energy.
Harold A Cuffy
Former managing director
National Petroleum
Marketing Company Ltd
Port of Spain