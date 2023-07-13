Only lame excuses from WASA, Govt

The last week has been disastrous for some 250,000 citizens of this nation. Everywhere you turn, people have been crying and begging for water, only to be met with lame excuse after lame excuse from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), a load of hogwash from the Minister of Public Utilities, and a deafening silence from the People’s National Movement (PNM).
We have been in a disastrous situation for the last week and there has been no ramped-up response from anyone. Why wasn’t the Army called out to drive water trucks to affected areas? I mean because soldiers aren’t there when it floods, and seems they’re only mobilised when Opposition protesters come out.
We have been going from disaster to disaster. There was a flood just weeks ago from a short rain shower—no response from anyone in authority. This was followed by a million-dollar fire in La Romaine and the response from the Fire Service was similarly lacklustre and lame: as they had problems with water and breathing apparatus.
Only recently, the media highlighted a gushing spring on Abercromby Street—WASA ignored it. This was in the context of a businessman lamenting how much water was going down the drain while he and many others were forced to close their businesses. Just next to him were gaping holes at the corner of Queen Street filled with water; and lower down, just before Parkade, there is now a new spring, as there is a deep gash in the road filled with water.
No one sees these things, and then Dr Keith Rowley has the gall to cry out that property tax will be the panacea. Like health, education and national security, this Government must hang its head in shame.
Linda Capildeo
St James