The last week has been disastrous for some 250,000 citizens of this nation. Everywhere you turn, people have been crying and begging for water, only to be met with lame excuse after lame excuse from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), a load of hogwash from the Minister of Public Utilities, and a deafening silence from the People’s National Movement (PNM).

We have been in a disas­trous situation for the last week and there has been no ramped-up response from anyone. Why wasn’t the Army called out to drive water trucks to affected areas? I mean because soldiers aren’t there when it floods, and seems they’re only mobil­ised when Opposition protesters come out.

We have been going from disaster to disaster. There was a flood just weeks ago from a short rain shower—no response from anyone in authority. This was followed by a million-dollar fire in La Romaine and the response from the Fire Service was similarly lacklustre and lame: as they had problems with water and breathing apparatus.

Only recently, the media highlighted a gushing spring on Abercromby Street—WASA ignored it. This was in the context of a businessman lamenting how much water was going down the drain while he and many others were forced to close their businesses. Just next to him were gaping holes at the corner of Queen Street filled with water; and lower down, just before Parkade, there is now a new spring, as there is a deep gash in the road filled with water.

No one sees these things, and then Dr Keith Rowley has the gall to cry out that property tax will be the panacea. Like health, education and national security, this Government must hang its head in shame.

Linda Capildeo

St James

Only lame excuses from WASA, Govt

My great friend and teacher has passed on

The passing of Prof Brinsley Samaroo is not only a great loss to our country, and to the global university and academic community, but it is a great personal loss to me. I join with people from around the world in mourning this mentor, scholar, teacher and friend.

Recognition plays role in success

This letter is in response to the Ministry of Education’s decision to stop the publication of the results of top Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) pupils.

Why is this, and why hasn’t the public, especially parents and the denominational boards, raised its concern over this decision? Perhaps there have been sporadic views shared on social media and other platforms, but clearly these have not been loud enough to get the ministry’s attention.

This patriot practised what he taught

A lot has been said about the late historian and scholar Brinsley Sam­aroo.

As an elementary student of histo­ry, I wish to add my voice in tribute to this remarkable and outstanding citizen, a Trinbagonian to the bone, a true patriot who spent almost his entire life trying to find out who we are. Why we behave the way we do. And what is required for us, like him, not to be seduced and/or consumed by the historical prejudices inherited from our colonial past that continue not only to divide us but to restrict almost every aspect of our national development.