Only Legal Aid director can assign public defenders

The learned Chief Justice has absolutely no legal authority and thus no locus standi to issue a practice direction to judges to appoint public defenders to represent accused where lawyers are tardy in their representation of their clients.
The only person authorised under the law to appoint and, thus, assign public defenders to represent an accused is the chairman/director of the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority.
Also, every accused is entitled to the constitutional right to retain an attorney of his choice to represent him on a criminal charge.
And if the particular lawyer is not attending court to defend him, that lawyer must be reported by the trial judge to the Disciplinary Committee to take appropriate action against the said attorney.
Israel Khan
senior counsel