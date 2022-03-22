Only Legal Aid director can assign public defenders

The learned Chief Justice has absolutely no legal authority and thus no locus standi to issue a practice direction to judges to appoint public defenders to represent accused where ­lawyers are tardy in their representation of their clients.

The only person authorised under the law to appoint and, thus, assign public defenders to represent an accused is the chairman/director of the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority.

Also, every accused is entitled to the constitutional right to retain an attorney of his choice to represent him on a criminal charge.

And if the particular lawyer is not attending court to defend him, that lawyer must be reported by the trial judge to the Disciplinary Committee to take appropriate action against the said attorney.

Israel Khan

senior counsel

Time for new ideas

Addressing an audience that included the High Commissioner of India last week, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon trotted out a rather tired promotional spiel in a pitch to Indian investors. Its main planks were low energy prices, a trained workforce and the country’s geographical positioning in relation to the Caricom region and South and Central America.

All about the self

When I consider how so little merit is placed on issues of personal dignity and self-respect, I am reminded of when as a little boy I would grab more than my fair share of sweets from my little sister, and my agee (grandmother) would admonish me in Hindi, with the poignant question, “Saram na ba?”—not asking me, but telling me in her own inimi­table rhetorical style that “I had no shame” in bullying my little sister and treating her so unfairly.

Reshuffles happen based on need

The Honourable Prime Minister is exercising his right as head of the Executive and, as such, his Cabinet composition cannot be perceived as an anomaly or something that does not obtain in other parliamentary democracies or systems of government that pattern a Westminster style.

Going back to work

In countries around the world, workers are returning to their places of employment. The New ­Normal is receding from sight. When the pandemic hit, and the scale of it was still to be mapped, a widespread return to the workplace seemed likely before the end of 2020.

Dhal, rice and QRC any day

The column by my old Mt Lambert friend, Dr Terrence Farrell, made me jump for joy... QRC 1, CIC 0, yes the “boys in blue” buss them up.

But on further reading, I realised Terry was not talking about football, but the performance of both our schools, with reference to the recent scholarship awards. Yes, ­disappointing.