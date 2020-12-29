The recent pronouncement by a local shipping company that they will now charge local customers in US dollars has to be the craziest and most disruptive thing I have heard in a long time.
I am sure one of the statutes in our Constitution must state that companies operating in T&T have to transact their business in our local currency.
So if the T&T Government allows them to get away with this circumvention of the Central Bank’s control of US currency, and they are allowed to do this, it then opens the door to all other businesses struggling to make their US purchases to do the same thing.
What happens next?
Let’s be generous and say 50 per cent of the population may be able get US currency to make some of these purchases. But, wait a minute, since Petrotrin and four plants in Pt Lisas closed down, our US currency circulation has now been cut by at least 50 per cent, a banker informed me.
Additionally, the other 50 per cent of the population will be frozen out of these purchases.
Bottom line—companies engaging in this extremism will have to close due to fall-off in their sales.
Conclusion: this shipping company will be opening a “Pandora’s box” of problems, which is only looking at solving a short-term problem without considering the longer-term backlash to their business.
Roger Gordon
Cascade