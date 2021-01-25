Recently, a journalist asked me what I thought of the current “parallel healthcare system” and its effect on long waiting times. In my years of reading for my MBA in Healthcare Management (2003) and updating my knowledge over the years from peer-reviewed scientific journals of Healthcare Management, I have never seen this! A quick Google search brings us back to T&T Ministry of Health. So maybe its our new thing that we created for Covid-19 pandemic? There are parallel healthcare systems like herbal and non-pharma-based self-care. A “parallel system” of private hospitals provides services not available in public hospitals or available with extra amenities (such as private rooms and other boutique services (Wikipedia, 2021).
There are only two healthcare systems in this country. One of these systems is provided by the Government called the free pubic healthcare system and the not-free private sector. The other is the multitude of herbal medicine services and faith and traditional healers who pull out needles etc. from the tissues of people, persons who “jharay” for jaundice, alternative medicine services etc.
The Government manages the public healthcare system and the relationship with the private sector can be described as an “integrated healthcare system”. This is because a significant number of public service personnel also work in the private system when they leave the hospital shifts and many procedures, laboratory tests, radiology services, medications are being bought from the private sector by the Ministry of Health and Regional Health Authorities.
So the Government has only one system and this system must have the ability for “surge capacity” at all times to respond to natural or man-made disasters, eg an instantaneous earthquake or plane crash or a slowly evolving storm or pandemic! We cannot say it is parallel when it is really an expansion of the current service. The same public service staff in different buildings with other additional Government resources is not a parallel healthcare system but rather accessing and developing surge capacity based on the dynamic needs of the healthcare system.