Food prices, rent, utilities, schooling, clothing and shelter are taking away citizens’ livelihood, and on top of that add unemployment.
Remember the song by David Rudder “Haiti, I’m Sorry”?
Our buying power is fast becoming like Venezuelan bolivars and Guyanese dollars.
And those in power, as long as their business and family fixed, it’s only talk and more old talk, cajoling the population: No progress in the oil and gas sector, no progress in agriculture. They open this big complex for agriculture in Cumuto, you hear anything further?
The youth find agriculture is too much hard work, when crime is fast money.
There is a lot of disenchantment and lots of restlessness in the society.
When are our people going to wake up and face the reality that their economic situation with our lives are diminishing rapidly?
We are paying a high price for owning a car, with the cost of a new one or a used one, and because of the bad roads maintenance costs are high.
We can say with a degree of certainty that based on current trends, we are not optimistic of our future.
Where is the conscience of those in charge?